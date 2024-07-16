Top 6 biggest upcoming concerts and shows in Hyderabad 2024

Hyderabad: The second half of the year is often the best for big events and concerts. Hyderabad, known for its rich culture and lively lifestyle, is set to host some of the most exciting events in the coming months. The city offers a great mix of historical charm and modern fun, making it a perfect place for various events. Whether you live here or are visiting, there’s always something happening in Hyderabad to enjoy. Let’s check out some of the most anticipated upcoming events of 2024 in Hyderabad.

Upcoming Music, Entertainment Events In Hyderabad

1. DJ Chetas Live

Image source: BookMyShow

Date: 26th July

Timings: 8:00 pm

Location: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Ticket Prices: Starts from Rs. 999

DJ Chetas is one of India’s leading Bollywood DJs. Known for his electrifying mixes and high-energy performances, he has become a household name in the Indian music scene. With a unique blend of Bollywood beats and electronic dance music, DJ Chetas is sure to make you dance the night away.

2. Kenny Sebastian’s Show

Image source: PayTM

Date: 4th August

Timings: Event Starts at 8:00 pm

Location: Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad

Ticket Prices: Starts from Rs. 999

Kenny Sebastian, the “Professor of Tomfoolery,” is a popular Indian stand-up comedian known for his witty humor and musical talents. His unique style of blending comedy with music has earned him a massive fan following. Get ready for an evening of laughter and entertainment as Kenny brings his revised show to Hyderabad.

3. Vidya Vox Live

Image source: BookMyShow

Date: 9th August (Friday)

Timings: 9:00 pm

Location: Akan, Hyderabad

Ticket Prices: Starts from Rs. 999

Vidya Vox is an American YouTuber and singer known for her mashups of Western pop, electronic dance music, and Indian classical music. Her captivating voice and innovative music have garnered millions of fans worldwide. Experience her magic live as she performs in Hyderabad.

4. KING – Monopoly Moves Album India Tour

Image source: PayTM

Date: 30th August

Timings: 7:00 pm

Location: Air Live, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Ticket Prices: Starts from Rs. 999

Rapper and performer KING is taking the Indian music scene by storm with his unique style and powerful lyrics. His latest album, “Monopoly Moves,” has been a huge hit, and his live performances are known for their energy and charisma. Don’t miss the chance to see KING live in Hyderabad.

5. Alan Walker India Tour – Hyderabad

Image source: BookMyShow

Date: 9th and 10th November

Timings: 4:00 pm

Location: Venue to be announced

Ticket Prices: Starts from Rs. 1250

Alan Walker is a British-Norwegian DJ and record producer, famous for his hit single “Faded.” His signature sound and incredible performances have made him a global sensation. Hyderabad will witness an unforgettable musical experience as Alan Walker takes the stage this November.

6. Abhishek Upmanyu Live

Image source: BookMyShow

Date: 9th and 10th November

Timings: 9th November – 5:30 and 8:30 pm, 10th November – 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm

Location: Venue to be announced

Ticket Prices: Start from Rs. 590

Abhishek Upmanyu is one of India’s most popular stand-up comedians. Known for his sharp wit and relatable humor, Abhishek’s shows are a guaranteed laughter riot. Catch him live in Hyderabad for an evening filled with hilarious anecdotes and comedy.

More events are expected to be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates!