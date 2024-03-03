Top 6 expensive watches owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Romance,” is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. He has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years with his acting skills and charm – SRK has not only been loved for his acting skills but also admired for being stylish; especially when it comes to watches!

The watch collection of SRK is a true reflection of his sophisticated taste and love for craftsmanship. His watches have both classic and modern designs, and they come from some of the world’s top brands. Let’s delve into the exquisite watches that adorn SRK’s wrist:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Collection

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1G

Shah Rukh Khan made quite the fashionable entrance at the ‘Jawan’ press conference last year, as all eyes were on his wrist. The Bollywood star sported an exquisite Patek Philippe watch – worth a staggering Rs. 1. 22 crore.

Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in Blue Ceramic 26579CS

King Khan caught attention at Mumbai airport while heading to Dubai recently. People couldn’t help but notice his amazing style, especially the watch he was wearing. SRK had on an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch – a timepiece worth Rs 1. 2 crore! It’s no wonder it made heads turn.

Rolex GMT Master II Meteorite watch

SRK visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan last year. What couldn’t be missed was his wrist, which was adorned with a Rolex GMT Master II Meteorite watch. The watch is famous for its meteorite dial and exquisite workmanship and costs about Rs 51. 23 lakhs!

Audemars Piguet Celebration 124300

SRK was seen donning an Audemars Piguet wristwatch during the kick-off event of the International League T20 in Dubai. The price of this wristwatch is said to be Rs 4.74 crores.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-Winding Chronograph

While celebrating his birthday at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan sported a stunning piece – the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Self-Winding Chronograph. This watch can be yours for about Rs 57. 4 lakhs

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph

SRK was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch at the NMACC India event. The timepiece caught people’s eyes because of its beauty. The watch is stunning and worth a lot: Rs. 31.1 lakhs

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in King along with his daughter Suhana Khan, a Sunjoy Ghost directorial. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2.