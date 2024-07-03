Top 6 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, list leaked

Mumbai: The highly anticipated stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has concluded its month-long shoot in picturesque locations across Romania.

The participants, including familiar faces like Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others, were spotted returning to India after completing the grueling competition.

Now all eyes are on KKK 14’s television premiere.

Amidst mounting anticipation, details about the finalists who have secured their positions in the top 6 of the upcoming season have leaked online leaving fans excited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finalists

Karanveer Mehra, who clinched the first Ticket To Finale, stands out as one of the frontrunners. Following closely behind is Shalin Bhanot, marking his spot as the second finalist. Joining them in this elite group are Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, each poised to showcase their mettle in facing nerve-racking challenges.

1. Karanveer Mehra

2. Shalin Bhanot

3. Niyati Fatnani

4. Sumona Chakravarti

5. Abhishek Kumar

6. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Fans and viewers alike are buzzing with excitement as they await the thrilling performances of these finalists, set to unfold during the show’s premiere on television. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promises to deliver adrenaline-pumping action and unforgettable moments, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts of daring feats and riveting entertainment.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 14.