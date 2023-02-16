Top 5 new tourist destinations of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: From historical places like Charminar to Hussain Sagar, there are various tourist destinations in the Hyderabad due to which the city witnesses massive influx of tourists every year. As Hyderabadis are also known for tasting different types of food and exploring new places, Telangana‘s tourism sector has seen boom past few years. In this write-up, we will tell you about the new tourist attractions of the city, you must visit.

1. Bansilalpet Stepwell

The 17th Century old Strepwell at Bansilalpet got renovated now and its stunning makeover and lights will surely make you love it. The locals are visiting the place to get the glimpse of the this newly renovated stepwell. The destination has become one of the popular selfie point nowadays.

2. Malkam Cheruvu Park

With the restoration and comprehensive development of Malkam Cheruvu, the western Hyderabad has got a new tourist destination. The Raidurgam lake of the city was renovated with Green park and named as the ‘Malkam Cheruvu Park’.Sprawling in around 50 acres, the park provides activities for kids, walking space and lush green parks. There are food stalls outside the park too.

3. Gandipet Park

This landscape park at Osman Sagar was inaugurated recently and the eco-park is witnessing huge rush of tourists. HMDA spent around 30+ Crore and developed this park on around 18 acres. This park at Gandipet has unique features such as an infinity pool, aquarium, luxury wooden cottages, camping tents, aviary, and butterfly garden and one can also experience cultural events here.

4. Durgam Cheruvu Lake Front Park & Cable Bridge

The cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu has become the popular place for Hyderabadis, especially those who use Instagram. A few people here came to make reels and shorts videos while other take photographs. One can enjoy boating other fun activities in the lake.

5. India’s Largest Musical Water Fountain At Hussain Sagar

India’s largest musical water fountain at Hussain Sagar has become the place of attraction for various tourist. People nowadays visit Hussain Sagar in the evening mostly to witness the musical fountain. The social media is also flooded with the pictures of the musical fountain. Do visit here and see how tourism department has installed this awesome fountain.