Top 6 richest comedians of India till March 2025

Hyderabad: Laughter brings people together, and India’s comedians have mastered this art. Many comedians started small but became rich through their talent. From stand-up shows to movies, they have made big names for themselves. Let’s look at the top 5 richest comedians in India so far and how they earned their wealth.

List of richest comedians of India

1. Brahmanandam – The Richest Comedian in India

Brahmanandam is the most successful comedian in India. Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1956, he first worked as a teacher before becoming an actor. He holds a Guinness World Record for acting in over 1,000 movies. He is also honored with the Padma Shri award. His comedy in Telugu films has made him a legend in the industry.

• Net Worth: Rs. 490 crore

2. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is a famous comedian, TV host, and actor. He became popular after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later started The Kapil Sharma Show, one of India’s top comedy shows. He is one of the highest-paid TV comedians.

• Net Worth: Rs. 300 crore

3. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever is a veteran comedian who has entertained audiences for over three decades. He has acted in numerous Bollywood films and remains one of the most respected comedians in India.

• Net Worth: Rs. 277 crore

4. Gaurav Kapoor

Gaurav Kapoor is a well-known stand-up comedian and YouTube star. His jokes about daily life make people laugh. He earns a lot from YouTube, live shows, and brand deals.

• Net Worth: Rs. 90 crore

5. Vir Das

Vir Das is known for his stand-up comedy and Bollywood films like Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone. His Netflix specials and international shows make him one of the most famous Indian comedians worldwide.

• Net Worth: Rs. 82 crore

6. Rajpal Naurang Yadav

Rajpal Yadav is a well-known Bollywood actor and comedian. His hilarious roles in Hindi films have made him a fan favorite. Short clips of his comedy are widely shared on social media.

• Net Worth: Rs. 80 crore

These comedians prove that making people laugh can also make you rich. From TV shows to YouTube and stand-up gigs, their talent has earned them a fortune. Comedy in India is growing, and these stars are leading the way to success.