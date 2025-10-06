There is something about Hyderabad’s dessert scene that knows how to celebrate every season, be it mango, strawberry or anything else. Right now, it is all about sitaphal (custard apple). Just like every year, this creamy fruit is the city’s muse for October’s dessert menus.

From rich ice creams to milkshakes and puddings, the fruit is finding its way into every indulgent creation. If you are a sitaphal fan, you cannot miss this list by Siasat.com, which highlights six places across Hyderabad serving the most irresistible sitaphal-inspired treats.

1. Mayur Juice Centre

What to try here? Topped with lots of pulp, the Sitaphal juice here is as subtle, creamy and delicious as it comes.

Location- Abids, Sultan Bazar

2. Nice Juice Centre

What to try here? A renowned name for its wide selection of fruit malais, Nice Juice Centre also offers Sitaphal Malai, and it should be on your list if you are on the hunt for the best desserts in Hyderabad.

Location- Tolichowki, Secunderabad and Bandlaguda

3. Krishnapatnam

What to try here? The Custard Apple Delight (Krishnapatnam Delight) here is a must-try because of its rich layers and silky textures.

Location- Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

4. Naturals Ice Cream

What to try here? Their seasonal special Sitaphal Ice Cream is the perfect end to any meal. The flavour tends to sell out early, so go early to get your hands on it.

Location- Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

5. Tara- South Indian Kitchen

What to try here? With light notes of custard apple and the richness of khoya, Tara’s Sitaphal Rabdi is simply unmissable.

Location- Kondapur

6. Seetaphal Fresh Juice

What to try here? As the name suggests, this spot offers a variety of custard apple desserts including cream and milkshakes.

Location- Banjara Hills

What is your go-to spot for this season’s special dessert? Comment below.