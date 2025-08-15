Top 6 Spy Universe films with highest day 1 collections in India

Hyderabad: For more than 10 years, YRF’s Spy Universe has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits, from Ek Tha Tiger to Pathaan. These films are known for their huge openings and action-packed stories. The latest film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR. It was released on August 14 before the Independence Day weekend.

War 2 Day 1 Box Office Report

War 2 made an estimated Rs. 52.70 crore net in India on its first day across all languages, taking the third spot in the franchise’s biggest opening day list. The Telugu version earned big because of Jr NTR’s massive fan following, but the Hindi version only made Rs. 29 crore, which is lower than expected.

Top 6 Highest Opening Day India Nett – Spy Universe:

1. Pathaan (2023): Rs. 57 crore

2. War (2019): Rs. 53.35 crore

3. War 2 (2025): Rs. 52.70 crore

4. Tiger 3 (2023): Rs. 44.50 crore

5. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs. 34.10 crore

6. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs. 32.93 crore

Tough Competition

The movie faced a big challenge from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened with around Rs. 65 crore. Strong promotions in the South helped War 2 in Telugu states, but Hindi collections were weaker due to mixed reviews and other movie buzz.

Globally, War 2 earned around Rs. 79 crore on day one. With Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor also in the cast, the film could still grow over the holiday weekend if audience feedback improves.