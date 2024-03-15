Top 6 updates on Allu Arjun, Atlee’s movie: Female lead to actor’s fee

Hyderabad: South star director Atlee Kumar, who recently delivered Bollywood’s highest-grossing movie, Jawan, is now gearing up for his big project with Tollywood actor Allu Arjun.

The filmmaker’s talent for blending compelling narratives with high-octane action has garnered immense acclaim. Now, the news of Atlee teaming up with Allu Arjun has set up expectations high. Fans are waiting for more and more updates about the movie. Here we bring the top hot updates on the movie that we heard so far.

Allu Arjun’s still from Ala Vaikunthapurram loo

Atlee’s Remuneration

After the mega success of Jawan, Atlee is reportedly charging a whopping Rs. 60 crore rupees for this project. While there’s no official confirmation yet, this staggering figure potentially makes him one of the highest-paid directors in the country.

Atlee Kumar

Allu Arjun’s Remuneration

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Reports suggest that he is demanding a substantial fee, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark. His star power and ability to draw audiences nationwide justify this big paycheque.

The Leading Lady

The latest rumors suggest that the talented Keerthi Suresh has been approached to play the lead actress in this movie. Atlee’s close bond with Keerthi has sparked the speculation. Fans eagerly await an official confirmation regarding this exciting casting choice.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Musical

The collaboration between Atlee and music director Anirudh Ravichander is nothing short of a blockbuster combination. Anirudh, known for his energetic tunes, has expressed his eagerness to work with Allu Arjun. This combo can be expected to chart-topping music.

Production Houses

Two giants of the South Indian film industry—Sun Pictures and Geetha Arts—are joining forces for this mega project, as per the latest reports. Sun Pictures, renowned for its mega-budget productions, and Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arjun himself, promise a cinematic spectacle. Their collaboration raises expectations to exceptional levels.

Allu Arjun Atlee’s Movie Announcement

The film’s pre-production works are happening currently, and an official announcement is expected to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8th.