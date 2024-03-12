Atlee demanding BOMB money for Allu Arjun’s film, how much?

Hyderabad: Atlee Kumar, the acclaimed director known for delivering big commercial successes, has been making waves in the film industry. After his collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster hit Jawan in 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. Now, the buzz centers around his upcoming collaboration with the Telugu cinema icon, Allu Arjun. What’s catching everyone’s attention? Atlee’s jaw-dropping fee for his next movie.

Atlee’s remuneration :

According to reports, Atlee has reportedly upped his remuneration to an impressive Rs 60 crores for his upcoming film with Allu Arjun. While there’s no official confirmation yet, this staggering figure potentially makes him one of the highest-paid directors in the country.

Atlee’s Track Record and Allu Arjun’s Iconic Status

Jawan, the cinematic triumph directed by Atlee, hit theatres on September 7, 2023, and went on to amass a staggering collection of Rs. 643.87 crores in India and an impressive Rs. 1148.32 crores globally.

Atlee’s track record of delivering cinematic gems, combined with Allu Arjun’s iconic status, promises nothing short of spectacular entertainment on the big screen. Their creative synergy is definitely thrilling, and audiences can’t wait to see what magic they’ll show up together.

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2. The film, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, is set to release in August.