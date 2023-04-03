Top 7 places to order delicious Iftar Boxes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: During the holy month of Ramzan, people who fast in Hyderabad crave new, tasty, and unique dishes for their Sehri and Iftari meals. From mouth-watering Haleem to creamy Phirni, they want to sample a variety of dishes on their dastarkhawan (table-cloth).

The most popular dishes during Ramzan are dates, haleem, rolls, samosas, fresh fruits such as watermelon and papaya, Irani biscuits, and refreshing sharbats. Hyderabad is home to many eateries that serve these delectable dishes during Iftar time.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of ordering Iftar boxes ahead of the Iftar time. Many people prefer to order these boxes rather than visit an eatery. These boxes usually contain a variety of dishes such as Haleem, Biryani, Kebabs, and other delicacies that are perfect for breaking the fast.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the places from where you can order a lip-smacking Iftari box to break you fast with a good pie on time. We did a little research on google, social media platforms and online food-ordering apps like Swiggy and Zomato to make a list. So, keep scrolling and choose which eatery’s cook you will want to prepare goodies and other Iftari dishes for you.

Restaurants Offering Iftar Meal Boxes In Hyderabad

1. Coalspark

Iftar Dawat at home (Hyderabad’s biggest Iftar Box)

Order on: Swiggy and Zomato

2. Absolute Barbecues

Iftar Special Box and Iftar Special Platter

Order on: Zomato

3. Iftar Express

For order call: 0994285673

4. Cafe Bahar

Enjoy Iftar (authentic Hyderabadi delicacies)

Order on: Swiggy

5. Tosh E Daan

Iftar Box

Order on: Swiggy

6. Dum Maaro Dum

Special Iftar Box (Mixed fruits, dry fruits,chana salad,mutton haleem,roohafza)

Order on: Swiggy

7. The Matter of Batter

Iftar Box

Order on : Swiggy