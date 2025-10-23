If you’ve been waiting for a sign to plan your next international trip, this is it. While popular destinations like Europe and the US may burn a hole in your pocket, there are several beautiful countries where your Indian Rupee (INR) actually gives you more value. From stunning beaches to mountain escapes and cultural hotspots, here are some of the best countries where Indians can enjoy a luxurious holiday without breaking the bank.

1. Vietnam – A blend of beauty and budget (1 INR = 300 Vietnamese Dong)

From Hanoi’s lively streets to the calm of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers rich culture, great food, and affordable stays. You can enjoy an entire week’s trip comfortably within a moderate budget.

2. Indonesia – Paradise that doesn’t cost a fortune (1 INR = 190 Indonesian Rupiah)

Bali remains a Hyderabad favourite for its beaches, villas, and serene vibes. Explore rice terraces, enjoy spa days, and relax in ocean-view resorts all for less than a Goa getaway.

3. Sri Lanka – Close, calm, and cost-effective (1 INR = 3.45 Sri Lankan Rupees)

Just a short flight from Hyderabad, Sri Lanka offers tea estates, beaches, hill stations, and heritage cities. It’s perfect for a quick family vacation or a romantic escape.

4. Nepal – Mountains and spirituality (1 INR = 1.60 Nepalese Rupees)

For mountain lovers, Nepal’s charm is unmatched. No passport needed, just head to Pokhara or Kathmandu for treks, temples, and serene views, all within a small budget.

5. Cambodia – History and heritage (1 INR = 45- 50 Cambodian Riel)

Home to Angkor Wat, Cambodia is paradise for history buffs. Add budget hotels, warm locals, and cheap flights ideal for first-time international travellers from Hyderabad.

6. Uzbekistan – The Silk Route wonder (1 INR = 140 Uzbekistani Som)

A hidden gem with stunning Islamic architecture, colourful markets, and visa-free access for Indians. Uzbekistan is fast becoming a favourite for culture-loving explorers.

7. Egypt – The land of Pharaohs (1 INR = 0.54 Egyptian Pounds)

From the pyramids to the Nile, Egypt feels like a dream. Despite its grandeur, the country is surprisingly affordable for Indian tourists seeking a taste of history and mystique.

8. Iran – Timeless culture and warm hospitality (1 INR = 500 Iranian Rials)

Rich in Persian art and architecture, Iran’s colourful mosques, ancient bazaars, and welcoming locals make it an underrated and affordable gem for curious travellers.

Travel Smart

With the INR stronger in these destinations, Hyderabadis can stretch their holiday budgets without compromising on comfort. From mountain treks to tropical escapes, plan an international trip that feels premium but costs like a domestic one.

Siasat.com brings you this travel guide to inspire your next getaway because sometimes, the best vacations are where your money travels farther than you do.