Hyderabad: With K-dramas like Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class, and The Glory captivating audiences worldwide, their popularity has surged, especially in India. From Gen Z to entire families, the charm of Korean storytelling and its stars has become irresistible. This growing affection has also spotlighted the impressive earnings of top Korean actors.
Top 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors in 2025
1. Kim Soo-hyun
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 3.5 crore
(Best Known for: My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears)
2. Lee Min-ho
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 1.4 crore
(Best Known for: Breakout in Boys Over Flowers and he Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch)
3. Hyun Bin
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 1.4 crores
(Best Known for: Crash Landing on You)
4. Song Hye-kyo
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs
(Best Known for: Descendants of the Sun and The Glory)
5. Ji Chang-wook
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs
(Best Known for: Healer and The K2)
6. Jun Ji-hyun
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs
(Best Known for: My Sassy Girl and Legend of the Blue Sea)
7. Park Seo-joon
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs
(Best Known for: Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)
8. Lee Jong-suk
• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs
(Best Known for: While You Were Sleeping to W: Two World)
The global rise of K-dramas has not only introduced audiences to captivating stories but also to a roster of talented actors whose earnings reflect their immense popularity. As the Hallyu wave continues to sweep across the world, these stars shine brighter than ever.