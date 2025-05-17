Hyderabad: With K-dramas like Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class, and The Glory captivating audiences worldwide, their popularity has surged, especially in India. From Gen Z to entire families, the charm of Korean storytelling and its stars has become irresistible. This growing affection has also spotlighted the impressive earnings of top Korean actors.

Top 8 Highest-Paid Korean Actors in 2025

1. Kim Soo-hyun

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 3.5 crore

(Best Known for: My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears)

2. Lee Min-ho

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 1.4 crore

(Best Known for: Breakout in Boys Over Flowers and he Heirs and The King: Eternal Monarch)

3. Hyun Bin

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 1.4 crores

(Best Known for: Crash Landing on You)

4. Song Hye-kyo

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs

(Best Known for: Descendants of the Sun and The Glory)

5. Ji Chang-wook

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs

(Best Known for: Healer and The K2)

6. Jun Ji-hyun

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs

(Best Known for: My Sassy Girl and Legend of the Blue Sea)

7. Park Seo-joon

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs

(Best Known for: Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)

8. Lee Jong-suk

• Earnings per episode: Rs. 70 lakhs

(Best Known for: While You Were Sleeping to W: Two World)

The global rise of K-dramas has not only introduced audiences to captivating stories but also to a roster of talented actors whose earnings reflect their immense popularity. As the Hallyu wave continues to sweep across the world, these stars shine brighter than ever.