Top 8 highest paid OTT actors of India: Big changes in list

Mumbai: The rise of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar has reshaped India’s entertainment industry, offering viewers an affordable alternative to traditional cinema. This shift has also made OTT actors some of the most sought-after stars in the country.

Among the big names in the OTT space, Jaideep Ahlawat has made a surprising leap to the second spot in terms of remuneration.

Jaideep Ahlawat grabs 2nd spot

Known for his stellar performance as Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, Jaideep reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh for the first season. However, his fee skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 20 crore for the second season, marking a 50-fold increase.

This massive rise has pushed Saif Ali Khan to third place in the list of highest-paid OTT actors. Radhika Apte was only actress in the top paid OTT actors list before. But now, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo has defeated her to grab the 5th position with her remunartion for Netflix project Jaane Jaan. Let’s have a look at the top 8 actors and their remunerations that they charged for their OTT projects.

Top 8 Highest Paid OTT Actors Of India

1. Ajay Devgn – Rs 125 crore

2. Jaideep Ahlawat – Rs 20 crore

3. Saif Ali Khan – Rs 15 crore

4. Pankaj Tripathi – Rs 12 crore

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan — Rs 10 to 12 crore

6. Manoj Bajpayee – Rs 10 crore

7. Radikha Apte — Rs 4 crore

8. Samantha Ruth Prabhu — Rs 3-4 crore