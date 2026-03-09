Hyderabad: Songs are one of the biggest highlights of Indian cinema. From Bollywood to South Indian films, music sequences often become the most memorable parts of a movie. Producers spend huge amounts of money on grand sets, costumes, visual effects, and international locations to make these songs spectacular. With pan-India films becoming bigger, song budgets have also increased dramatically.

Here is a list of some of the most expensive songs ever filmed in Indian cinema.

1. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (Mughal-e-Azam – 1960)

Approx cost: Rs. 1 crore (over Rs. 100 crore in today’s value)

This iconic song from the historical film Mughal-e-Azam featured Madhubala as Anarkali. Directed by K. Asif, the film starred Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor. The song was shot on a massive Sheesh Mahal set with thousands of mirrors, which took months to build. Even in 1960, the scale of the set made it one of the most expensive sequences ever filmed.

2. Robot 2.0 Song Sequence (2.0 – 2018)

Approx cost: Rs. 20 crore

The futuristic song from the sci-fi film 2.0 featured Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. Directed by S. Shankar, the film pushed the boundaries of visual effects and technology. The song used high-end VFX, elaborate costumes, and futuristic set designs, making it one of the costliest song productions in India.

3. Zinda Banda (Jawan – 2023)

Approx cost: Rs. 15 crore

The energetic dance number from Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful mass avatar. Directed by Atlee, the film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The song was shot with hundreds of dancers and massive sets, reflecting the grand scale of modern Bollywood productions.

4. Ghoomar (Padmaavat – 2018)

Approx cost: Rs. 12 crore

This royal dance number from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati. The film also featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The song became famous for its elaborate costumes, grand palace set, and traditional Rajasthani choreography.

5. Ram Chahe Leela (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela – 2013)

Approx cost: Rs. 6 crore

This glamorous dance number featured Priyanka Chopra in a special appearance. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the song stood out for its grand set design, lighting, and lavish costumes.

6. Party All Night (Boss – 2013)

Approx cost: Rs. 6 crore

The party anthem from Boss featured Akshay Kumar along with Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Anthony D’Souza, the song used huge sets, luxury props, and hundreds of background dancers to create a vibrant nightclub atmosphere.

7. Malang (Dhoom 3 – 2013)

Approx cost: Rs. 5 crore

This spectacular performance featured Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in the action thriller Dhoom 3. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the song was filmed like a circus performance with acrobatics, complex choreography, and large stage sets.

8. Kilimanjaro (Enthiran – 2010)

Approx cost: Rs. 4 crore

The romantic song from Enthiran starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Directed by S. Shankar, the song was shot in beautiful international locations near Machu Picchu and used stunning visuals and costumes to create a unique cinematic experience.

From classic masterpieces like Mughal-e-Azam to modern blockbusters like Jawan and 2.0, Indian cinema has always celebrated music on a grand scale. These expensive songs highlight how filmmakers invest heavily in spectacle, choreography, and visual appeal. For audiences, these songs are not just music numbers. They are unforgettable cinematic moments that define the magic of Indian films.