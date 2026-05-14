It’s been almost two months since Ramzan ended, and with it ended the most-awaited season of haleem. For years now, this has been a common tradition. However, for a city whose identity is so deeply intertwined with the slow-cooked, ghee-laden meaty dish, waiting for it an entire year seems like a culinary exile of sorts.
While big players like Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Cafe 555, among others, have never entertained the idea of serving it all year round, some restaurants have shouldered the responsibility to take care of haleem enthusiasts in their absence.
Siasat.com has curated a list of the top 8 spots that are selling off-season haleem (mutton and chicken) to keep your cravings at bay until Ramzan 2027.
1. Abidi’s Virsa-e-Deccan
Price- Rs. 300
Location- Road No. 2, Jubilee Hills
Available on- Zomato
2. Miya Nawab
It is to be noted that Miya Nawab offers only chicken haleem on their menu.
Price- Rs. 120
Location- Opposite Mandi King, Tolichowki
3. Kritaa Nagar
Price- Rs. 525 to Rs. 575
Location- Financial District, Nanakramguda
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
4. Madina Hotel
Price- Rs. 400 to Rs. 450
Location- Charminar
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
5. Greenpark
Price- Rs. 600
Location- Begumpet
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
6. Paradise Biryani
Paradise Biryani is one of the biggest players in Hyderabad, and they have extended their haleem menu until the end of May. They are serving both chicken and mutton haleem.
Price- Rs. 300
Location- Multiple locations across Hyderabad
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
7. Biryani Souq
Price- Rs. 370
Location- Since it is a cloud kitchen, orders can be placed via their Instagram.
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
8. Kholani’s Restaurant
Price- Rs. 275
Location- Banjara Hills
Available on- Swiggy and Zomato
What is your favourite off-season haleem spot in Hyderabad? Comment below.