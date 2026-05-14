It’s been almost two months since Ramzan ended, and with it ended the most-awaited season of haleem. For years now, this has been a common tradition. However, for a city whose identity is so deeply intertwined with the slow-cooked, ghee-laden meaty dish, waiting for it an entire year seems like a culinary exile of sorts.

While big players like Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Cafe 555, among others, have never entertained the idea of serving it all year round, some restaurants have shouldered the responsibility to take care of haleem enthusiasts in their absence.

Siasat.com has curated a list of the top 8 spots that are selling off-season haleem (mutton and chicken) to keep your cravings at bay until Ramzan 2027.

1. Abidi’s Virsa-e-Deccan

Price- Rs. 300

Location- Road No. 2, Jubilee Hills

Available on- Zomato

2. Miya Nawab

It is to be noted that Miya Nawab offers only chicken haleem on their menu.

Price- Rs. 120

Location- Opposite Mandi King, Tolichowki

3. Kritaa Nagar

Price- Rs. 525 to Rs. 575

Location- Financial District, Nanakramguda

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

4. Madina Hotel

Price- Rs. 400 to Rs. 450

Location- Charminar

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

5. Greenpark

Price- Rs. 600

Location- Begumpet

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

6. Paradise Biryani

Paradise Biryani is one of the biggest players in Hyderabad, and they have extended their haleem menu until the end of May. They are serving both chicken and mutton haleem.

Price- Rs. 300

Location- Multiple locations across Hyderabad

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

7. Biryani Souq

Price- Rs. 370

Location- Since it is a cloud kitchen, orders can be placed via their Instagram.

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

8. Kholani’s Restaurant

Price- Rs. 275

Location- Banjara Hills

Available on- Swiggy and Zomato

What is your favourite off-season haleem spot in Hyderabad? Comment below.