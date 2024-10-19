Top 8 Telugu songs on YouTube with 300M+ views

Hyderabad: Music is a great way to relieve stress and boost energy. Whether it’s the beats, lyrics, or a combination of both, we all have songs we love to play on repeat. Telugu songs have gained huge popularity, with many of them trending on YouTube. Below are the top 8 most viewed Telugu songs that people can’t stop watching!

1. Buttabomma – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Views: 892 million

This song, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, became a worldwide hit. Even cricketer David Warner danced to it! With Thaman’s music and Armaan Malik’s vocals, Buttabomma is a fan favorite.

2. Ramuloo Ramulaa – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Views: 697 million

Another hit from the same movie, Ramuloo Ramulaa, mixes folk tunes with modern beats. Sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli, it quickly became a massive hit among fans.

3. Kurchi Madatha Petti – Gutur Karaam

Views: 450 million

This song became an instant hit from day one. It went viral on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, keeping listeners hooked with its catchy music.

4. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava – Pushpa: The Rise

Views: 440 million

With Samantha and Allu Arjun’s energetic performances, this song from Pushpa: The Rise broke records worldwide. It went viral, with many celebrities and fans creating dance reels.

5. Bullettu Bandi – Private Album

Views: 438 million

This private album song, sung by Mohana Bhogaraju, became a chartbuster. It became especially popular at weddings and events, making it one of the most-watched non-movie Telugu songs.

6. Saranga Dariya – Love Story

Views: 372 million

This song became the fastest South Indian song to reach 300 million views on YouTube. With Pawan Ch’s music and Mangli’s vocals, Saranga Dariya was an instant hit.

7. Vachinde – Fidaa

Views: 365 million

With a mix of folk and modern beats, Vachinde became a huge success. Sung by Madhu Priya and Ramky, it’s a song loved by both rural and urban audiences.

8. Jigelu Rani – Rangasthalam

Views: 348 million

This lively folk song from Rangasthalam shows the fun side of rural life. Written by Chandrabose and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, it’s a favorite for many.