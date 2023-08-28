Top 9 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are…

Anjum Fakih became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Published: 28th August 2023
Top 9 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been generating a lot of buzz since its television debut. Known for its heart-pounding daredevil challenges, the show has once again captured attention with a surprising elimination in its recent episode. Anjum Fakih, who made a re-entry in KKK 13, got evicted from the show last night.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih removed from show
Anjum Fakih (Instagram)

This latest development has narrowed down the competition to the top 8 contestants of the season, inching closer to the highly anticipated finale. The challenges have grown even more daring, pushing these participants to their limits and testing their resilience.

Top 9 Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

  1. Aishwarya Sharma
  2. Archana Gautam
  3. Arjit Taneja
  4. Dino James
  5. Nyrra Banerjee
  6. Rashmeet Kaur
  7. Sheezan Khan
  8. Shiv Thakare
  9. Soundous Moufakir

Eliminated Contestants List

  1. Anjum Fakih
  2. Daisy Shah
  3. Anjali Anand
  4. Ruhi Chaturvedi
  5. Rohit Roy (Quit KKK 13 due to injury)

What’s your take on above top 9 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.

