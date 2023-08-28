Top 9 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are...

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been generating a lot of buzz since its television debut. Known for its heart-pounding daredevil challenges, the show has once again captured attention with a surprising elimination in its recent episode. Anjum Fakih, who made a re-entry in KKK 13, got evicted from the show last night.
This latest development has narrowed down the competition to the top 8 contestants of the season, inching closer to the highly anticipated finale. The challenges have grown even more daring, pushing these participants to their limits and testing their resilience.
Top 9 Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
- Aishwarya Sharma
- Archana Gautam
- Arjit Taneja
- Dino James
- Nyrra Banerjee
- Rashmeet Kaur
- Sheezan Khan
- Shiv Thakare
- Soundous Moufakir
Eliminated Contestants List
- Anjum Fakih
- Daisy Shah
- Anjali Anand
- Ruhi Chaturvedi
- Rohit Roy (Quit KKK 13 due to injury)
