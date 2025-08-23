Top 9 highest-grossing Indian movie sequels so far till 2025

Hyderabad: Indian cinema is now in a very exciting stage where sequels are becoming bigger than ever before. A sequel is not just a second part, it is a chance to continue the story with more drama, more emotions, and bigger action. Audiences love to see their favourite stars return and watch how their stories grow. This love has made many sequels into record-breaking hits at the worldwide box office.

Another special thing is how regional cinema is growing year after year. Movies from Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil industries are now beating Bollywood at its own game. Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and KGF 2 are perfect examples of films that crossed language barriers and became massive hits all over the world. These movies show the true power of Indian cinema.

Top 9 Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Sequels Worldwide

1. Pushpa 2 (2024) – Rs. 1871 crores

2. Baahubali 2 (2017) – Rs. 1810 crores

3. KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs. 1230 crores

4. Stree 2 (2024) – Rs. 874.58 crores

5. Robot 2 (2018)- Rs. 723.30 crores

6. Gadar 2 (2023)- Rs. 691.08 crores

7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs. 565.10 crores

8. Ponniyin Selvan 2 (20213) – Rs. 345 crores

9. War 2 (2025) – Rs. 305 crores (in 9 days)

These sequels are loved because they bring back popular stars and give audiences more exciting stories. Some, like Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and KGF 2, became global blockbusters. Others, like Gadar 2, brought patriotism to the screen, while Stree 2 entertained with comedy and horror. Each film has its own fan base and has proved that the second part can be even more successful than the first.