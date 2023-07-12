Top 9 richest film directors in India 2023

Mumbai: Filmmakers and directors are the creative leads of film production. It is their vision that we see on the big silver screens. The directors are involved from the pre-production to the final edit which makes them earn a hefty salary.

List of the richest directors in India and their net worth in 2023

1. Karan Johar (Net Worth: Rs 1500 Crores)

The director has given a few of the greatest family romantic drama films in Hindi Cinema which includes debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. His social drama My Name is Khan bagged him a Filmfare Award for Best Director. His production company, Dharma Productions has produced some of the biggest box-office hits in the country. Apart from cinema, the director-producer is also a talk show host of Koffee with Karan which streams on Hotstar. His next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to be released on 28th July

2. Rajkumar Hirani (Net Worth: Rs 1300 crores)

Hirani is known as one of the most path-breaking filmmakers of our generation. His talent is not only reflected in the critical acclaim of his projects but also in the box office collections. His films Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots received acclaim on a global scale. The director is set to start the shooting of his next production, Dunki which will mark his first collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Net Worth: Rs 940 crores)

Bhansali’s cinema is just a treat to the eyes. The director is known to make opulent and grand sets for his films. He has been credited for films like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Ram-Leela, and others, which are known for their aesthetics as well as the brilliant performances by the actors.

4. Anurag Kashyap (Net Worth: Rs 850 crores)

If one talks about Indian alternate or parallel cinema you cannot miss the works by Anurag Kashyap. With his 2012 hit Gangs of Wasseypur, Kashyap established himself as one of the most brilliant filmmakers of Indian Cinema. The film was the only Indian mentioned in The Guardian’s list of 100 best films of the 21st century.

5. Meghna Gulzar (Net Worth: Rs 830 crores)

The director made her debut in 2002 with the drama Filhaal, but the film was unable to achieve any success. She emerged as a critically acclaimed director with Talvar and she has not stopped since. Gulzar has carved her niche in the industry by making films based on real life. Her directorial Raazi emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

6. Kabir Khan (Net Worth: Rs 400 crores)

Kabir started his career as a documentary filmmaker and later emerged as a box office hit director with his films Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Both the projects had actor Salman Khan attached which brought a limelight to Khan. His last film, 83 was based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and received widespread critical acclaim.

7. Anurag Basu (Net Worth: Rs 330 crores)

Basu’s stories are usually carved from the mundane. His films Life in a Mero and Barfi are evidence of his skills. With less than 10 films under his belt, Anurag Basu has made commendable contributions to the Indian film industry.

8. Rohit Shetty (Net Worth: Rs 290 crores)

Rohit’s films are as masala as Indian commercial cinema can get. His ethos is deeply stuck in the action-packed drama films that he grew up watching. The director gained fame after his comedy film Golmaal. The director has also created his own Cop Universe with 4 movies in the bag already. Most of his films are a part of the Rs 100 crore club.

9. S.S. Rajamouli (Net Worth: Rs 110 crores)

Rajamouli’s talent has taken Telugu cinema to global heights. His productions Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR received acclaim on global levels. The song Naatu Naatu also received the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

(The above list and numbers are as per multiple online reports).