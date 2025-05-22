Mumbai: Bollywood has seen many star kids enter the industry with the hopes of following in their parents’ footsteps. While some have carved a niche for themselves, others have struggled to leave a mark. And now, one popular star kid has decided to step away from the limelight and we are speaking about Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood

In a latest interview, Suniel Shetty confirmed that Athiya has chosen to quit acting and is no longer interested in pursuing a career in films. While promoting his upcoming film Kesari Veer, the veteran actor shared, “She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she just left. And that’s what I salute her for — saying, ‘I’m not interested. I don’t want to do films.’ After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way. But she said, ‘I’m comfortable, you know?’”

Suniel further added that Athiya is currently enjoying a new and fulfilling role in her life — motherhood. “She’s got the best role of her life. You know, she’s working in the best film, and that is the life, the role of a mother, and she’s loving it,” he said warmly.

This isn’t the first time Suniel has spoken about Athiya’s decision. In an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, he had revealed, “She does not want to do films. After she did Motichoor, she said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this’.”

A Brief Look at Athiya’s Bollywood Journey

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in Hero (2015), opposite Sooraj Pancholi, a remake of the 1983 classic. Though her performance received mixed reviews, she was noted for her screen presence. She went on to feature in Mubarakan (2017), a family comedy, and later in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), where she portrayed a young woman determined to marry an NRI.

On the personal front, Athiya tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24th March 2025.