Top Bigg Boss star rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: His name, pic

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been making waves long before its official launch, with fans eagerly anticipating the celebrity lineup. One name that had social media buzzing was popular actor Ankit Gupta, known for his role in Udaariyan and his stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, his latest revelation has left his fans disheartened.

Ankit Gupta on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankit Gupta confirmed that he has turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, despite being approached by the makers and even attending a meeting with them. He cited exhaustion from back-to-back projects and his need for a break before taking on another intense reality show.

“This is the first time probably, mere mann se nahi aa raha hai ki mujhe karna chahiye. That’s why I mentioned that I need two to three months of break for myself. I’m not mentally, physically, emotionally ready for such a show. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi is a one-time show, so I would want to give my best. So maybe I should just wait for another year,” he shared.

Apart from KKK 15, Ankit has also opted out of Ravi-Sargun’s upcoming show Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, stating that he wants to take some time off to rejuvenate and recharge.

Who Else Might Join KKK 15?

While Ankit may have stepped back, several big names are rumored to be in talks for KKK 15, including:

Gulki Joshi

Baseer Ali

Siddharth Nigam

Mallika Sherawat

Bhavika Sharma

Elvish Yadav

Avinash Mishra

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Chum Darang

Krushal Ahuja

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

Gautam Gulati

Gaurav Khanna

