TOP Bollywood actor to get married in Jan-Feb 2025: Buzz

Mumbai: 2024 was a relatively quiet year for Bollywood weddings, with only a few headline-making nuptials. The year was largely dominated by the grandeur of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in July. Their pre-wedding celebrations alone spanned nearly four months. Among the A-listers, Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding stood out as one of the few notable ceremonies of the year.

As the year draws to a close, anticipation for 2025 seems to be brewing and whispers of a grand Bollywood wedding early in the year have started doing rounds.

A viral Reddit post has sparked the speculations after sharing a screenshot of a tweet by Bollywood Talkies. The tweet claims that a top Bollywood celebrity is set to tie the knot in January or February 2025, although it did not reveal any names.

Like always, fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to share their guesses. Three names that quickly emerged are — Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor.

The buzz around Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with Saba Azad has been strong for months, with many speculating that the duo might make their romance official with a wedding. Others are betting on Kriti Sanon, who has been linked to her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Meanwhile, some fans suggested Shraddha Kapoor could be next in line.

Interestingly, a few outlandish predictions have also surfaced. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s names were thrown into the mix, but these speculations appear to be more playful gossip than credible claims.

While the authenticity of the tweet remains uncertain, the excitement surrounding the possibility of a big Bollywood wedding is high. If the claims turn out to be true then the first quarter of 2025 could see an extravagant celebrations in Bollywood.

Who do you think could be walking down the aisle next? Comment below.