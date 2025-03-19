Top celebrities who rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 this year

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s adventure-packed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has been making headlines as the makers have started approaching celebrities to join the thrilling journey. While some names have been confirmed, others are still in negotiation. However, as with every season, a few well-known stars have declined the offer.

Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh Say No to KKK 15

Fans were excited to see Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan back on television, but latest reports clarify that he will not be doing the show this year. According to India Forums, a close source confirmed, “Mohsin is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He has not even spoken to anyone associated with the show.”

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh was indeed approached for the show. However, she decided to turn it down. A source close to her revealed, “Yes, it is true that Eisha was in talks, and the makers were keen on having her. But she has chosen not to take up the show this year.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 approached contestants

The makers are in talks with several celebrities from the entertainment industry. As per reports, the following stars have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15:

Bhavika Sharma

Shagun Pandey

Hitesh Bharadwaj

Siddharth Nigam

Baseer Ali

Krushal Ahuja

Gulki Joshi

Gautam Gulati

Additionally, Bigg Boss 17 winner Elvish Yadav and dancer Gori Nagori have reportedly been offered the show, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

When and Where Will the Show Be Shot?

According to reports, the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to begin in May, and the show is expected to premiere in June or July. While Cape Town has been the regular shooting location in recent seasons, the show has previously been filmed in Bulgaria, Romania, and Argentina.

