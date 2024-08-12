TOP contestant exits Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty shocked

Mumbai: The excitement on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been ramping up, with each episode more intense than the last. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show features popular stars like Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff, among others, pushing their limits in nerve-wracking stunts.

The latest episodes, which aired last week, were no exception, delivering heart-pounding challenges and an unexpected twist that left everyone in shock. While early reports from the sets in Romania suggested that Aditi Sharma would be the next to leave after Shilpa Shinde, the actual elimination defied expectations and it has left everybody including Rohit Shetty shocked.

Krishna Shroff Gets Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Not Aditi, but it was Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff, who got eliminated. Both she and Sumona Chakravarti found themselves in the danger zone, facing a terrifying elimination stunt. Although Sumona managed to complete the challenge, Krishna struggled, and despite the encouragement from her fellow contestants, she ultimately decided to abort the task. This decision led to her exit from the show.

Many believed that Krishna would perform well and reach finale easily. Reports during the shoot in June also suggested that she is one of the finalists of KKK 14, but now she is out of the race. Let’s wait and see if makers will bring her back on the show as wildcard contestant.

Krishna’s unexpected exit has left only nine contestants in the race, with the competition becoming fiercer as they battle it out to reach Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale.