Top five billionaires: Adani set to become second Indian to enter the list

Mumbai: The founder-cum-chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani is set to become the second Indian to enter the list of top five billionaires. Earlier, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani had entered the list.

Currently, with a net worth of $121.9 billion, Adani is the sixth-wealthiest person in the world whereas, Ambani is at the tenth spot on the billionaires’ list.

At present, there are two Indians, Adani, and Ambani, in the top 10 billionaires list which is dominated by the Americans. They entered the list for the first time last month.

Richest Asian tag

Mukesh Ambani who held the tag for a long time has lost it to Gautam Adani recently.

Although the share prices of RIL gained significantly, the companies of Adani Group have witnessed a spike in their share prices.

In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too.

In the present year too, his net worth has increased significantly so far. His ranking in the billionaire list jumped from 24 to 6.

Updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $265.1 billion United States Jeff Bezos $176.6 billion United States Bernard Arnault $166.5 billion France Bill Gates $131.9 billion United States Warren Buffett $126.2 billion United States Gautam Adani $121.9 billion India Larry Ellison $110.7 billion United States Larry Page $109.0 billion United States Sergey Brin $104.8 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $97.9 billion India

With a net worth of $265.1 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos who was the world’s richest person till recently has grabbed the second spot. His net worth as of April 13 is $176.6 billion.