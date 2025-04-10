Top Indian institutes IIM Ahmedabad, IIFT to open campuses in Dubai

Dubai is quickly becoming a leading hub for global education, with two of India’s leading institutions—the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)—set to open campuses in the emirate.

This significant development not only strengthens academic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but also enhances Dubai’s reputation as a destination for world-class education.

The announcements were made on Tuesday, April 8, shortly after Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum held separate meetings in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read IIT Delhi inaugurates first international campus in Abu Dhabi

“At today’s meeting, we agreed to soon open an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Dubai. I am also looking forward to the launch of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in the city. These steps reflect the deep connection between our nations,” said Goyal during a media briefing.

Taking to X, IIM Ahmedabad said, “Excited to share that we are expanding our global footprint with the IIMA Dubai Branch Campus at the Dubai International Academic City! The MoU was signed between IIMA Director Prof @BhaskerBharat and HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Dept. of Economy & Tourism.”

Excited to share that we are expanding our global footprint with the IIMA Dubai Branch Campus at the Dubai International Academic City!

The MoU was signed between IIMA Director Prof @BhaskerBharat and HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Dept. of Economy & Tourism. pic.twitter.com/FhmNcEWQRj — IIM Ahmedabad (@IIMAhmedabad) April 9, 2025

The IIM Ahmedabad campus, to be established at Dubai International Academic City, is expected to launch later this year in two phases. It aims to offer advanced academic resources to encourage innovation and excellence.

Admissions to the full-time, one-year MBA programme at the Dubai campus will involve a two-stage selection process, requiring a valid GMAT or GRE score from the past five years.

IIM’s are highly regarded for their academic standards, with 21 campuses across India. Several regularly appear in the global top 100 business school rankings.

IIFT, a public business school established in 1963 and based in New Delhi, is also expected to launch in Dubai. Further details, including the locations and opening dates of both campuses, will be shared in due course.

This announcement follows the launch of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Abu Dhabi in 2024.