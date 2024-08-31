TOP south actor reportedly charging Rs 220 crore for his last film

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay, a superstar in the Tamil film industry, has made a major announcement that is set to change his life and impact Tamil Nadu’s political scene. Vijay has decided to enter politics full-time, aiming to run in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections. He has revealed that his upcoming movie, ‘Thalapathy 69,’ will be his last film before he focuses entirely on his political career.

Vijay’s next movie, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, is eagerly awaited by fans and is set to release on September 5. For this film, Vijay is charging a huge fee of Rs 175 crores, showing just how much his name is still worth in the industry.

As Vijay prepares to leave acting behind, producers are competing to work with him on his final film. Tollywood producer DVV Danayya was ready to offer Rs 150 crores for the project, but Vijay received a better offer and decided to sign with KVN Productions for Rs 220 crores, as per latest reports. This is the highest amount he has ever been paid, far surpassing the Rs 175 crores he earned for his film ‘GOAT.’

The last film, directed by H Vinoth, will begin shooting in October and is planned for release in the summer of 2025. Once filming is complete, Vijay will shift his focus to his political career.