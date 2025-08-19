Top Tollywood producer under pressure, reportedly escapes to Dubai

Hyderabad: Naga Vamsi, the man behind Sitara Entertainments, became one of the most trusted producers in Tollywood. Movies like Jersey, Daaku Maharaj, and Mad Square earned him a name for choosing good stories and giving audiences something fresh. Even senior producer Dil Raju once praised him for reminding him of his own early days.

Kingdom and War 2 Fail to Impress

But things changed this year. Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, started well but quickly dropped after the first weekend. Because of the high budget, it ended up making losses.

Soon after, Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut War 2 released with huge expectations. Vamsi bought the Telugu rights for nearly Rs. 80–90 crore, hoping it would be a big success. The film had good openings, but negative reviews and competition from Coolie made it crash at the box office. This turned into one of the biggest losses in his career.

Naga Vamshi Goes Missing ?

Usually active and outspoken during promotions, Vamsi has now gone completely silent. Reports say he has stopped giving interviews, reduced social media activity, and even flown to Dubai to take a break from the pressure.

Trouble with Mass Jathara

Adding to his problems, Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara was supposed to release on August 27. But a pending song shoot and low buzz after the teaser led to a delay. Angry Ravi Teja fans are upset about the uncertainty, which has put more pressure on Vamsi.

What’s Next

Even with these setbacks, Vamsi is not finished. His upcoming project with NTR and director Trivikram is already creating buzz. For now, the producer once called Tollywood’s “golden hand” is learning how quickly fortunes can change in the film industry.