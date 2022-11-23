Top trending Mandi spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and its love affair with Biryani is known to all. While nothing can beat the richness and the luscious allure of this all-time loved delicacy in the ‘City of Nizams’, Arabian Mandi off late is giving it tough competition. In the past few years, Arabian food, especially Mandi, has become a popular choice among Hyderabadis.

From Tolichowki to Barkas, Hyderabad offers a plethora of Arabian restaurants to choose from. There are several eateries that serve lip-smacking Mandi across the city, which are often found crowded. But, one lavish spot that we saw trending everywhere on social media and among food bloggers is the very new ‘Kholanis Mandi’ located in Banjara Hills Road No.10.

Kholanis has been in Hyderabad for over 2 decades now. It was first launched in 1995 in Abids. Banjara Hills Outlet, which has now turned into a swanky Mandi section, is also an old one and was launched in 2006, according to the restaurant’s official website. Their third branch is in Tolichowki.

Before speaking about this viral restaurant, let’s have a quick look at what exactly Mandi is.

A dish of Yemen origins, Mandi is served on a huge plate, with Biriyani-like rice and a huge chunk of flavoursome chicken or mutton on the top. It can be shared easily with 2 to 3 members.

Coming back to the restaurant, Kholanis is emerging out as one of the best Mandi spots in Hyderabad. You’ll find different varieties of authentic Arabian Mandis here. This restaurant offers you both table dining and floor seating with a Middle Eastern atmosphere.

Along with Mandi, another must-try delight at Kholanis is the Kunafa, another popular Arabian dessert among Hyderabadis.

Several popular food bloggers and social media stars from Hyderabad have been visiting and reviewing this place. Have a look at a few reels below.

Have you been to Kholanis Mandi? Is yes, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments section below.