Top trending shows of 2025 India couldn’t stop Googling

Hyderabad: If your 2025 search history could talk, it would probably scream, “One more episode!” Google has officially dropped its ‘Year in Search 2025’ trends, and the results are a perfect mirror of our collective mood this year.

When it comes to entertainment, we watched a lot of different things! From Korean dramas to Indian village stories, our taste was very mixed.

Whether you were part of the Reddit theory threads or just Googling “When is the next season?” at 3 AM, here is the definitive breakdown of the shows that ruled India’s screens and search bars in 2025.

The 2025 Binge List: Top Trending Shows

Here is the official list of the most Googled shows in India this year, along with why they broke the internet.

1. Squid Game

2. Panchayat

3. Bigg Boss

4. The Bads of Bollywood

5. Paatal Lok

6. Special Ops

7. When Life Gives You Tangerines

The 2025 list proves that Indian audiences have zero loyalty to a single genre and that’s a good thing! We want the blood-pumping thrill of a Korean survival game and the slow-burn romance of a village secretary.