TOP YouTubers who rejected Bigg Boss 18, check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, India’s popular controversial reality show gears up to return next month with superstar Salman Khan as host. Known for his signature style, Salman was spotted in Mumbai yesterday, shooting for the first promo of the upcoming season, dressed in a sleek black suit.

As the anticipation grows, the show’s makers are busy finalizing the lineup of contestants. Sources reveal that several big names from the entertainment industry, including YouTube, social media, Bollywood, and television, have been approached. While some have signed on, others are still in negotiations, and a few have declined the offer.

YouTubers Say NO To Bigg Boss 18?

Latest buzz has it that two of India’s top YouTubers, Triggered Insaan (Nischay Malhan) and Thugesh (Mahesh Keshwala), have rejected the opportunity to join the Bigg Boss house, despite being offered substantial sums. Fans had been eager to see Triggered Insaan on the show, especially after his brother, Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, made waves on Bigg Boss OTT 2. A few years ago, another popular YouTuber Carryminati has also openely rejected his participation in Bigg Boss.

In addition to the YouTubers, several well-known television stars, including Arjun Bijlani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Somy Ali, have also openly declined to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

Viewers eagerly await the final contestant lineup and the drama that is sure to follow. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.