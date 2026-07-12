Toronto street festival shooting leaves two dead, four wounded

Toronto police said six people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Police officers at the Street Festival after shooting in Toronto
Police officers at the Street Festival after shooting in Toronto

Toronto: A shooting near a Toronto street festival killed two people and wounded four others on Saturday, July 11, prompting police to warn of an active shooter before later saying the scene was secure.

Toronto police said six people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded. Police later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.

Subhan Bakery

A large police presence remained in the area near Salsa in Toronto, a Latino-themed cultural celebration.

“I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected.

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is among North America’s safest major cities. Fatal shootings, particularly those involving multiple victims in public, are relatively rare.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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