TOSS cancels economics exam due to question paper blunder

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is facing difficulties in conducting exams due to various issues that have arisen during the examination period. In the ongoing open school examinations in the state, the Intermediate paper for Monday’s Code 318 Economics Telugu Medium could not be delivered to the centers, leading to the decision to cancel the examination. The postponed paper will now take place on May 13 at the same centers where candidates are currently writing their exams, according to the Director of the Telangana Open School Society, Government of Telangana.

The failure of the Telangana Open School Society to deliver the economics paper has become another problem in the state. Sources indicate that closed envelopes containing the economics paper had reached all centers, but upon opening them, the English paper was found inside, causing confusion among the candidates. After receiving complaints from all centers, officials informed higher authorities and the Director announced the cancellation of the examination.

Following the cancellation, the Director of the Telangana Open School Society announced the new examination date of May 13 for the Economics (Telugu Medium) exam. However, the press note issued by the Director did not provide any reasons for the negligence in the selection of question papers or explain why the English paper was replaced with the Economics paper. Additionally, the society officials did not announce any actions or investigations against those responsible for the incident.

This latest incident has compounded the difficulties faced by the Telangana government in conducting exams. The government has already been grappling with complaints of rigging in the Telangana Public Service Commission examinations and the disclosure of the SSC paper. The failure of the Telangana Open School Society to deliver the correct question paper is yet another challenge for the government to address.