Total estimated budget of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of the town for more than half a year now, capturing global attention with its grand pre-wedding festivities and lavish celebrations. The pre-wedding festivities began in Jamnagar, continued with a luxurious cruise party in Italy, and are now set to conclude in Mumbai. The couple will tie the knot tomorrow, July 12 followed by two more celebrations including a reception on Sunday, July 14.

The extravagant wedding is currently dominating social media and has everyone curious about the expenses involved and what could be the total budget. Let’s have a look at the estimated approx. budget of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Anant Ambani Wedding Budget

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are sparing no expense for the wedding of their youngest son, Anant. After tallying up the costs of the pre-wedding celebrations, performances of top artists, invitation cards costing around Rs 6 to 7 lakhs each and various operational logistics such as security, private jets, and luxury liners, the wedding is estimated to cost around 320 million USD, approximately Rs 2600 crores. Some sources even suggest that the Ambanis might be spending double this estimated amount.

For billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is $123.2 billion, this staggering sum is just a drop in the ocean. The pre-wedding celebrations alone, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to 3, reportedly cost an eye-popping Rs. 1200 crores.

As the wedding day approaches, the excitement builds with Bollywood celebrities, corporate giants, sports personalities, and top international stars expected to come together under one roof once again. Tomorrow’s marriage celebrations promise to be a spectacular event, reflecting the grandeur and opulence the Ambanis are known for.