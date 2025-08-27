Total meat sale ban in Indore on festive days of Hindus, Jains

Officials said many people from the Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments.

Indore: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals celebrated by Hindus and Jains, the city Mayor has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the sale of meat will be completely banned in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Dol Gyaras (September 3), Anant Chaturdashi (September 6) celebrated by Hindus, and Paryushan festival of Jains.

He said, “I have instructed the municipal corporation officials to ensure strict compliance of this ban. Appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the ban.”

