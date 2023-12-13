Tourist drowns in swimming pool in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man drowned at the Mangala swimming pool here, police said.

The man, identified as Abhishek Anand, had come from Gurugram and was touring the city. He had gone for a swim at the swimming pool on Tuesday evening.

Though the lifeguards pulled him up from the deeper section of the pool and rushed him to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

The family members of the deceased are expected to arrive here on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, sources said.