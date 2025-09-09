Town planning official nabbed by Telangana ACB for demanding Rs 10L bribe

Hyderabad: A town planning official from the Narsingi Municipal office was nabbed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, September 9, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a resident.

According to reports, the accused officer, Maniharika, demanded a bribe for clearing a layout regularisation scheme (LRS) file for a plot in Manchirevula. She was caught red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs 4 lakh.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Revenue inspector held over Rs 5K bribe

On Monday, a revenue inspector from Narayanpet district was caught by ACB officials for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Amarnath Reddy had demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing a land verification report, which was required for inclusion of the land in the Pattadar passbook.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).