Hyderabad is gearing up for a star-studded weekend as Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani are set to bring the much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups to the city. The film’s grand pre-release event will take place at Malla Reddy University, creating massive excitement among fans ahead of its theatrical release.

With the event already generating considerable buzz on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to catch the stars of the upcoming action thriller in Hyderabad.

Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara to set the stage on fire

The grand promotional campus event is expected to be a major celebration for Toxic, with lead star Yash joined by Nayanthara and Kiara Advani. The presence of the popular stars has further amplified the anticipation surrounding the event, with fans looking forward to seeing them together ahead of the film’s release.

The excitement comes at a time when Toxic has already created significant buzz with its promotional material. The teasers and trailers have offered glimpses of a dark, stylised and intense world, with Yash appearing in a striking new avatar.

Following the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise, expectations are naturally sky-high for Yash’s next outing. The actor’s return to the big screen has become one of the most awaited events for his massive fan base across the country.

Toxic set for August 26 release

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller that promises a distinct visual world and an intense cinematic experience.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

After the Hyderabad pre-release celebrations, Toxic is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26, 2026.

With Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani heading to Hyderabad, the city is certainly in for a star-powered weekend and the Malla Reddy University campus is expected to witness some serious Toxic fever.