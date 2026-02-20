Hyderabad: Two of the biggest films in Indian cinema are set to clash at the box office on March 19, 2026. The much-awaited movies are Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, and Toxic: The Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, led by Yash. This competition is creating a massive buzz, especially with both films having intense teasers and strong star power.

So, how much are Ranveer Singh and Yash getting for their upcoming movies?

Ranveer Singh’s Fee for Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh, the lead actor of Dhurandhar 2, is reportedly paid Rs. 50 crore for his role as Hamza Ali Mazari. His remuneration is justified by the film’s box office success. Dhurandhar broke records with its massive earnings, earning Rs. 894.49 crore net in India alone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, made Rs. 1,354.84 crore worldwide, with Rs. 299.35 crore from overseas markets.

Yash’s Fee for Toxic

On the other hand, Yash, the main lead of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, is also reportedly taking home Rs. 50 crore for his role. Toxic, which is set for release on the same day as Dhurandhar 2, is expected to create a storm in the Kannada film markets. The film has already generated a lot of excitement with its teaser showcasing intense visuals and action-packed sequences.

Box Office Showdown: Dhurandhar 2 vs. Toxic

Both films are expected to perform well in their respective markets. While Dhurandhar 2 is expected to dominate the Hindi markets, Toxic is anticipated to shine in Kannada-speaking regions. The competition is going to be intense, especially with both films having huge fan followings. As the teasers have already sparked a huge debate among fans, the box office showdown will be one to watch on March 19, 2026.