Toxic Yamuna river: AAP stands firm on charge; BJP calls it ‘poll gimmick’

New Delhi: A press conference by Delhi chief minister Atishi accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of the “deliberate and indiscriminate” release of untreated water in the Yamuna River, with an intent to derail Delhi’s water supply has triggered a flurry of reactions including demonstrations, protest and defamation threats over the ‘Yamuna poisoning’ charge.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Tuesday, January 28, doubled down on its claims on the release of toxic water into the Yamuna River by the Haryana government.

CM Atishi reiterated the charge and informed that her government will take up the matter with the Election Commission today and complain about the BJP’s brazen bid to “influence” the elections with contaminated water supply to the national capital.

As the startling allegations by the Delhi CM created a political furore, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini responded with a defamation threat for baseless charge. The Haryana CM, speaking to the press said, “Arvind Kejriwal must apologise for baseless allegations or else be prepared for a defamation case.”

Toxic Yamuna river issue

The raging row over the ‘poisoning’ of the Yamuna River with the industrial waste from Haryana emanated after Delhi CM Atishi claimed that alarming levels of ammonia in water supply from the Wazirabad barrage had brought three water treatment plants of Delhi “near closure” and deeply impacted its functioning.

Meanwhile, the AAP supremo addressed a press conference on Tuesday morning, informing that Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet the Election Commission later in the day to raise the matter before the poll panel.

Responding to the Haryana CM’s defamation warning, Kejriwal said, “You have already put me behind bars. Do you want to hang me? I won’t allow dirty water to Delhiites. Haryana must stop releasing poisoned water.”

Political gimmick, says Haryana minister

Meanwhile, several Haryana ministers have dismissed Kejriwal’s charges as ‘unfounded and unsubstantiated’, terming the Yamuna river controversy as a political gimmick ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. Anil Vij, the Haryana transport minister accused Kejriwal and his party of stoking needless controversy with baseless claims.

“The AAP government has been in power in Delhi for the past ten years. They failed to clean river Yamuna but go on freely blaming others for their own shortcomings,” he claimed.

He also asked the AAP government to do a reality check on Delhi’s water and conduct a lab test, adding that it will reveal the whole truth.

Ranbir Gangwa, another Haryana minister blasted the Delhi government saying, ”Kejriwal and his aides are shifting blame on others to hide their own failures.”

Denouncing the AAP’s charges, he told the press, ”We have always fulfilled Delhi’s demand for water. We always met their demands for water.”

Haryana Assembly Speaker Krishan Lal Middha also objected to the poisoning charges and said that the AAP was resorting to such tactics because of its anxiety and nervousness ahead of Delhi polls. “The AAP is fearing a rout in the upcoming elections. It doesn’t know how to convince the electorate about its good works. They have misguided the people earlier also. This is another attempt to mislead the people and to win their support,” he said.

The political blame game over supply of toxic water to Delhi got a fresh twist, with the Congress, too, wading into the controversy. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that he was surprised that Haryana police was not initiating any action against AAP leaders for such ‘blatant lies’.