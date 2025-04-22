Toy story gone wrong: 10-yr-old files police complaint over faulty helicopter

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy filed a police complaint against a shop owner for selling him a defunct helicopter toy, not once but thrice.

Vinay Reddy had gone to a fair with his grandfather in Kangti mandal center of Sangareddy district. There purchased a helicopter toy for Rs 300.

When the child went back home, he found that the toy did not fly. Unsatisfied, he returned to the shop owner who then gave him a replacement.

However, this time also the toy did not work. Again Vinay went back to get his rightful toy. The shopkeeper gave him another helicopter, with a different colour.

Sadly, Vinay remained an unsatisfied customer. However, when he went this time to complain, the shopkeeper lost his cool and did not take the toy back.

Angered and feeling cheated, Vinay, along with his grandfather, lodged a police complaint against the shopkeeper.

Although initially amused, the police registered Vinay’s case and sent a sub-inspector with him to inquire with the shopkeeper. However, the man had left the fair.