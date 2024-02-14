TPCC NRI cell demands social security for Gulf workers

Hyderabad: The NRI cell of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday, February 14, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not paying heed to the welfare of Gulf workers.

The remarks come amid PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Modi will also visit Qatar on his trip to the Middle East.

“PM Modi visited Abu Dhabi for two days on 13 and 14 of this month and signed eight business agreements, but did not care about the welfare of the Gulf workers,” TPCC NRI Cell Chairman Ambassador Dr BM Vinod Kumar said at a press at Gandhi Bhavan.

The TPCC NRI Cell has put forth the Central government several demands including a social security cover for 88 lakh workers in the Gulf.

“It is essential that the Central government recognize the services of expatriate Indian workers who are contributing to the development of the destination Gulf countries and remitting the highest amount of foreign exchange,” said TPCC NRI Cell Convenor Mandha Bheem Reddy.

The TPPC NRI cell demanded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana- Rs 10 lakh accident insurance scheme to cover natural death. “Insurance facility should be provided to the holders of two types of passports namely ECR and ECNR. The classification of two types of passport should be abolished and a single type of passport should be issued,” said TPCC NRI Cell Gulf Convenor Singireddy Naresh Reddy.

They also demanded a comprehensive social security scheme with insurance and pension to be implemented for Indian migrant workers in the Gulf and the formulation of a reintegration and resettlement scheme for returning migrants.

The cell also demanded that the Center offer an incentive of two and a half percent for foreign exchange remitters.