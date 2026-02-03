TPCC President’s comments on job calendar spark political row in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has once again sparked conversation on the pending job calendar notifications in a recent interview saying the government had promised to fill said jobs over their five-year term instead of one year.

In the interview clip that surfaced on February 2, Goud says the party never promised to fill the jobs in one year, but they would do it over the course of five years.

On August 2, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka released a job calendar promising 2 lakh jobs. He said 20 job notifications would be issued from September 2024 to July 2025.

The calendar included jobs, including Group 1, 2, and 3 and departments like Health, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSDPDCL), Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), etc.

The subject had triggered multiple protests last month, with youth taking to the streets demanding that the government issue the job notifications.

Revanth going back on another promise: KTR

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reacted strongly to Goud’s comments, saying Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is moving away from yet another election promise.

“Revanth, who climbed atop a mound on the roadside, promising to provide 2 lakh jobs in the very first year after coming to power.. Now, hearing the Chief Minister’s flippant remarks to the PCC chief that it was actually a five-year promise, the youth are seething with disgust.” Working President KTR said in a post on X.

He also accused Congress of taking credit for 65,000 jobs that were in their final stages of issuance during KCR’s tenure.

“From Adilabad to Ashok Nagar Chaurasta, every unemployed person is ready to teach a lesson for the deceit under the guise of the Mega DSC and the betrayal in the name of unemployment allowance,” he added.

మరో గ్యారెంటీ నుంచి నిస్సిగ్గుగా ముఖం చాటేసిన ముఖ్యమంత్రిని చూసి తెలంగాణ నిరుద్యోగుల ఆగ్రహం కట్టలు తెంచుకుంటోంది.



అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన తొలి ఏడాదే 2 లక్షల ఉద్యోగాలిస్తామని అడ్డదారిలో గద్దెనెక్కిన రేవంత్.. తీరా అది ఐదేళ్ల హామీ అని, పీసీసీ చీఫ్ తో సీఎం పలికిస్తున్న చిలుక పలుకులు… — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 3, 2026

Congress defends

In response, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat held a press conference on Tuesday, February 3, where he reiterated that his government has already filled 70,000 jobs.

He slammed KTR for claiming that 1.6 lakh jobs were filled during BRS’s tenure and said, “Everyone knows how many jobs were provided… and how many jobs were sold in the market like commodities.”

“Aren’t you the one who leaked papers from class 10 exams to Group-1 job exams and played with the lives of students and unemployed people…?” the MLC said.

He assured that Congress will soon issue more recruitment notifications and accused KTR of making false allegations against the government.