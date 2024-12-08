Traffic advisory issued ahead of unveiling of Telangana Thalli statue

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for the unveiling of the Telangana Thalli statue and the carnival on NTR Marg which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 9 as part of the “Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu” event.

The event which will be held at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat will cause significant traffic diversions from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Following are traffic diversions across Hyderabad:

Buddha Bhavan : Traffic from Buddha Bhavan towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted towards Karbala, Ranigunj.

Nallagutta X Roads : Traffic from Minister Road will be diverted towards Ranigunj.

VV Statue (Khairatabad) : Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan will be diverted towards Shadan college and Lakdikapool, avoiding the Khairtabad Flyover.

Iqbal Minar : Traffic from Telugu Thalli towards Old PS Saifabad and vice versa will be diverted via Ravindra Bharathi.

South East Junction : Traffic from Iqbal Minar and Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Ambedkar Statue and Tankbund.

New Telugu Thalli Junction : Traffic from Ambedkar statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Printing Press : Traffic from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh will be diverted towards Mint Compound Lane.

Mint Lane Entrance: Traffic from Iqbal Minar to Mint Lane will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli Junction.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following junctions due to expected congestion: Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta X Roads, VV Statue (Khairatabad), Iqbal Minar, New Telugu Thalli Junction, Printing Press Junction, Old PS Saifabad, Ravindra Bharathi, Kattamaisamma Junction, Old Ambedkar Statue, and Liberty Junction.

For public parking, several locations have been designated including LB Stadium, Ravindra Bharathi, MMTS railway station, Snow World and others.

The citizens are urged to follow real-time traffic updates on the Hyderabad traffic police social media platforms or call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for any emergency travel assistance.

The traffic diversions and road closures will remain in place until the conclusion of the event. The public is requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and plan their journeys accordingly.