Traffic advisory issued for Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic restrictions on March 21 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm for the Hazrat Ali Death Anniversary procession.

The procession will start from Charminar and proceed towards Masjid E Imamia near Kali Kabar, passing through Charkaman, Gulzar House, Pather Gatti, Madina, Tipu Khana Masjid, Chatta Bazar, Purani Haveli, APAT Junction, Darulshifa, SJ Rotary, and Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital.

Traffic diversions

Due to the Hazrat Ali Death Anniversary procession, commuters and residents may experience significant delays. To minimize congestion, authorities have introduced alternative routes:

Charminar Area (2:00 pm – 4:30 pm): Traffic from Etabar Chowk will be diverted at Irani Galli (Arman Café) towards Kotla Alijha. Vehicles from Ghansi Bazaar and Mitti Ke Sher will be diverted at Sher-e-Batil Kaman. Traffic from Nayapool will be stopped when the procession reaches Madina Junction.

Mirchowk Area (4:30 pm – 7:00 pm): As the Hazrat Ali Death Anniversary procession moves from Tipu Khana Masjid towards Chatta Bazar, traffic from Purani Haveli will be diverted at APAT Junction. Vehicles from SJ Rotary will be rerouted towards Shivaji Bridge, Salar Jung Museum, and Noorkhan Bazaar. Traffic from Dabeerpura will be redirected towards Success School and Ganganagar Nala, while vehicles from Chaderghat and Afzalgunj will face diversions to prevent congestion along the procession route.

Alternative routes

Between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm, commuters from Nayapool towards Himathpura, Nagulachainta, or Chandrayangutta should take routes via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, Kilwath, or Salar Jung Museum.

Between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, commuters from Shivaji Bridge towards Darulshifa and Etabar Chowk should take the Madina-Gulzar House route.

Also Read Telangana govt declares holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

Hyderabad police mentioned that these restrictions apply to all vehicles, including TSRTC and APSRTC buses. Commuters can check updates on social media handles or call 9010203626 for assistance.

Officals further request public cooperation for smooth traffic management.

Telangana govt declares holiday on Hazrat Ali’s death anniversary

The Telangana government has declared a holiday commemorating the Shahadat of Hazrat Ali, which falls on the 21st of the holy month of Ramzan.

Though the government declared a holiday, it will be optional, not a general one. In view of the holiday, schools and other colleges, especially minority institutions, may declare a holiday.