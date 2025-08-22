Traffic advisory issued for Hyderabad runners marathon on Aug 24

Hyderabad: A traffic advisory has been issued in view of the Hyderabad runners marathon, which is set to take place from People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road to GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli on Sunday, August 24.

The following route has been set for the marathon:

People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) – NTR Marg – Tank Bund – Children’s Park – Sailing Club- Budha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park – People’s Plaza – Khairtabad – Raj Bhavan Road-Somajiguda –Punjagutta flyover – MJ College – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No 45 – Cable Bridge.

In view of this, traffic diversions have been advised at the following routes:

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Rajbhavan towards Khairtabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan to Ravindra Bharathi

Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover and Shadan to proceed to Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills will take the alternate route at K.C.P via Taj Krishna- Road No 10 & 12, Cancer Hospital- Orissa Island towards Jubilee Hills

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar, intending to go towards Upper Tankbund, will be diverted on the Telugu Tally flyover at Old Gate Secretariat

Traffic coming from Liberty, intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund, will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar ‘U’ Turn and on Telugu Thalli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund/ Katta Maisamma Temple

Traffic coming from Karbala towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR towards Kavadiguda

The traffic coming from Musheerabad and Jabbar Complex towards Upper Tankbund via Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards DBR Mills, Lower Tankbund

The traffic coming from Telugutalli flyover to Lower Tankbund will not be allowed, Upper Tankbund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X Road, Jabber Complex via Goshala

Traffic coming from ministers road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Nallgutta Jn., towards Ranigunj and Minister Road.

When the marathon arrives at Necklace Rotary, traffic coming from Begumpet towards Rajbhavan, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Green lands Junction towards D K Road, Ameerpet till the Marathon goes beyond KBR Park Junction as follows :

To proceed Banjara Hills- via DK Road, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, NFCL- Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12, Banjara Hills.

To proceed Jubilee Hills – via DK Road, Ameerpet, Maithrivanam, Yousufguda, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills check post.

When the marathon enters Panjagutta flyover, traffic coming from Panjagutta towards Road No 2, Banjara Hills, will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No 1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No 10 & 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

At SNT Junction, the traffic coming from Srinagar Colony towards Road No 2, Banjara Hills, will not be allowed.

People are advised to take the alternate route to proceed to Jubilee Hills via Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri towards Jubilee Hills, till the marathon goes beyond the Jubilee Hills check post junction.

At Sagar Society, the traffic coming from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No 2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed.

Alternate routes must be taken to proceed to Jubilee Hills via Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri towards Jubilee Hills, till the Marathon goes beyond the Jubilee Hills check post junction.

When the marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., the traffic coming from Orissa Island / Road No 10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan.

The traffic coming from Road No 10, Banjara Hills, will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic coming from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No 10, Banjara Hills.

When the marathon run reaches NTR Bhavan, the traffic coming from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills check post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No 70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, when the marathon goes beyond the Jubilee Hills check post towards Road No 45 Cable Bridge, and the traffic coming from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No 36, Jubilee Hills and Road No 2, Banjara Hills.

Residents are requested to avoid the route of the marathon and take alternative routes between 4:30 am and 9:00 am on Sunday.

In case of emergencies, commuters are requested to call the traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.