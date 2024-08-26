Traffic advisory issued for Krishna Janmashtami in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration in the city.

For the celebration at the ISKCON temple in Abids, traffic restrictions will be in place until 11 pm tonight.

Traffic curbs for Krishna Janmashtami in Hyderabad

Traffic coming from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road and proceeding towards Nampally Station Road will not be allowed. It will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market.

Vehicles coming from MJ Market towards GPO Junction will not be allowed. They will be diverted at MJ Market towards Nampally.

Similarly, traffic coming from the BJP State office will not be allowed towards Old Collectorate Office Junction. It will be diverted towards MJ Market Road.

However, traffic coming from Nampally towards Koti Bank Street will be allowed as usual via Bharath Petrol Pump – Left – ACB Lane – Yousuf & Company – Troop Bazar – Koti Bank Street.

Festival celebrations

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday.

During the celebrations, devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

In Hyderabad, too, the celebrations are taking place. In view of the Krishna Janmashtami celebration, traffic restrictions have been imposed.