Traffic advisory issued for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a traffic advisory for commuters in the city ahead of the Congress consultative committee meeting that Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend on Tuesday, November 5, at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally.

Anticipating a large gathering of party followers and VIP movement, traffic police highlight potential traffic congestion from 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm today along the road stretch of Begumpet, CTO Junction, Tadbund, and Bowenpally.

Citizens are urged to plan their routes and avoid the affected areas during the specified times.

To avoid delays, officials recommended commuters avoid routes to Begumpet and Bowenpally during these hours. Those travelling from Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and SR Nagar towards Secunderabad, Tarnaka, and Uppal are advised to take a diversion at Punjagutta X-Roads and use alternative routes, such as Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Telugutalli Flyover, and Naini Narasimha Reddy Steel Bridge.

The traffic police request everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this busy period. For any commuting issues, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Caste census: Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad

Ahead of the caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 5 to support the ongoing household caste and economic survey.

The announcement was made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud during a press conference on Saturday, November 2.

Mahesh Goud mentioned that Rahul Gandhi will engage with stakeholders to gather suggestions on the caste survey at the Gandhi Ideology centre in Bowenpally.

He also noted that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has been invited and will likely attend.

He further emphasised that Rahul Gandhi’s presence at the meeting will serve as a stamp of approval for the ongoing process that was taken up to gather the data for finalising reservations in the local body elections in Telangana.