Traffic advisory issued for Telangana Rising Global Summit on Dec 8,9

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions have been put in place in view of the Telangana Rising Global Summit taking place on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

People have been instructed to use the Videocon Junction on Hyderabad Srisailam National Highway (NH-765) → Tukkuguda → Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit No: 14) → Harshaguda → Maheshwaram Gate → Kothur x Roads → Power Grid Junction, as their main route.

While Tukkuguda, Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit No: 14) → Raviryala, Bongloor Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit No: 12) → Mangalpally x Road on Nagarjunasagar Highway (NH-565, Nagarjuna Sagar Highway) → Ibrahimpatnam → Agapally (Right Turn) → Tolekalan (Petlula) → Gummadavely (Left Turn) → Akulamailaram → Meerkhanpet (Right Turn) → Vaikunta Thanda → Powergrid Junction (Right turn) has been designated as an alternate route.

Traffic on National Highway-765 will be diverted from Kothur x Roads → Pedda Golkonda, ORR Exit No:15.

The route has been designated as follows:

Kothur x roads → Kothur village → Jalithvaram village → Pullamaddi village → Maheshwaram village → Mansanpalli X road → Nagaram → Pedda Golkonda ORR.

Heavy vehicles coming from the ORR and joining NH-765 have also been asked to exit at Pedda Golkonda, Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit No. 15) instead of Tukkuguda, Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit No. 14) and then follow the diversion route mentioned above.

Also Read Secretariat lights up ahead of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Parking arrangements

Seven areas have been designated for the summit visitors, and QR codes have been provided for each location to facilitate navigation and guide users to the parking areas at the venue.

Roadside parking is strictly discouraged; unauthorized vehicles will be towed and prosecuted.

People have been asked to plan their travel, especially if heading towards Bharat Future City and to use alternate routes wherever possible.

Adequate signage will be placed for the public’s convenience, and drivers are expected to follow police directions at key intersections.

To stay updated on route changes, follow Rachakonda police on their X handle @RachakondaCop.



