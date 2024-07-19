Traffic advisory issued in view of Bonalu festival in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Traffic Police Department has issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions and parking arrangements at Secunderabad ahead of the Bonalu festival. Traffic diversions and parking arrangements will be made from midnight till the completion of the festival on July 22.

“The general public is requested to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old Ramgopalpet, Paradise, Plaza, SBI Road, YMCA, Roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth Road, Patny Road, Park lane, Bata, Ghasmandi Roads, Bible House, Ministers Road, Rasoolpura from 12:00 am on July 21 till the completion of the festival on July 22, given the expected traffic congestion,” the advisory said.

“General passengers intending to travel by trains of Secunderabad railway station are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time. Traffic congestion is expected while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side during the Bonalu procession, hence public is requested to use the entry from Platform No. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from the Chilkalguda side. There would be traffic congestion within a 2 Km radius from Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad,” it said further.

It also said that the roads leading to Mahankali temple from Tobacco Bazar, Audiah Roads, Audaiah Roads, and General Bazar in Secunderabad will all be closed for all vehicular movement. Moreover, Subhash Road starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet will also be closed.

Requesting the devotees participating in the Bonalu festival to park their vehicles at the designated places only, the advisory urged the commuters to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

In case of any emergency during travel, commuters can call the traffic police helpline at 9010203626.